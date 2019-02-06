Services
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kloster Funeral Home
Marengo, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Kloster Funeral Home
Marengo, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda Carlo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda Kay Carlo


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rhonda Kay Carlo Obituary
Rhonda Kay Carlo

Williamsburg - Rhonda Kay Carlo, age 67, of Williamsburg, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the English Valley Care Center. Funeral services will be held at Noon, Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, with Chaplain Mike Patterson officiating. Burial will be in the Ladora Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until service time, Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Memorials may be contributed in Rhonda's name to the Safe Haven of Iowa County or Williamsburg Public Library.

Rhonda is survived by her two sons Aaron (Anne) Miller of Knoxville, TN and Ben (Rachel) Miller of Center Point; four grandchildren Emma Miller, of Knoxville, TN, Jeweleigh Ann, Gabby Grey Elise and Sabastian Dax, of Center Point; her parents Kenneth and Marcella Shaull; and three siblings Kenneth (Ica) Shaull, of North Liberty, Cheryl Shaull, of Newton and Stacy (John) Hlavacek, of Glenrock, WY. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Dale and Bernice York and Alfred and Marie Shaull.

Rhonda Kay Shaull was born December 21, 1951, in Marengo, the daughter of Kenneth and Marcella York Shaull. She received her education in Cedar Rapids and graduated in 1970 from

J. F. Kennedy High School. Rhonda attended Kirkwood Community College and received her degree in Dental Technology. She worked at the University of Iowa for 15 years. Rhonda enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, watching t.v., shopping, talking on the phone and sharing recipes.

Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.