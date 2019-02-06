|
Rhonda Kay Carlo
Williamsburg - Rhonda Kay Carlo, age 67, of Williamsburg, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the English Valley Care Center. Funeral services will be held at Noon, Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, with Chaplain Mike Patterson officiating. Burial will be in the Ladora Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until service time, Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Memorials may be contributed in Rhonda's name to the Safe Haven of Iowa County or Williamsburg Public Library.
Rhonda is survived by her two sons Aaron (Anne) Miller of Knoxville, TN and Ben (Rachel) Miller of Center Point; four grandchildren Emma Miller, of Knoxville, TN, Jeweleigh Ann, Gabby Grey Elise and Sabastian Dax, of Center Point; her parents Kenneth and Marcella Shaull; and three siblings Kenneth (Ica) Shaull, of North Liberty, Cheryl Shaull, of Newton and Stacy (John) Hlavacek, of Glenrock, WY. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Dale and Bernice York and Alfred and Marie Shaull.
Rhonda Kay Shaull was born December 21, 1951, in Marengo, the daughter of Kenneth and Marcella York Shaull. She received her education in Cedar Rapids and graduated in 1970 from
J. F. Kennedy High School. Rhonda attended Kirkwood Community College and received her degree in Dental Technology. She worked at the University of Iowa for 15 years. Rhonda enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, watching t.v., shopping, talking on the phone and sharing recipes.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019