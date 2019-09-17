|
Richard Arthur "Dick" Cozine
Amarillo, TX - Richard Arthur "Dick" Cozine, 78, formerly of North Liberty, Iowa, died Friday, August 16, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, September 21, 2019 at New Life Community Church, 1703 2nd St. in Coralville, Iowa, with a time of fellowship immediately following the service. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 1:00 pm at the church. Richard was born November 28, 1940 in Iowa City, Iowa. He graduated from high school in West Branch, Iowa where he was president of the FFA, and senior class president. He married Charlotte Tillotson on June 17, 1959 in Iowa City. They celebrated 60 years of marriage this past June. Richard was a farmer for many years near Oasis, Iowa. He and Charlotte served in the Peace Corps in Jamaica from 1991-1993. He also worked for Fleetway Farm Supply which later became Orscheln Farm & Home in Iowa City. Richard loved to work. He enjoyed going to auctions, and would recycle and refurbish old equipment that he bought at auction. He and Charlotte moved to Amarillo, Texas in May of 2018 to be closer to family. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger Cozine and Robert Cozine; and a son-in-law, Tommy Thompson. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Cozine of Amarillo, TX; two daughters, Amy Thompson of Amarillo, TX, and Corri Valenti and husband Brian of Cedar Rapids, IA; two sons, Douglas Cozine and wife Tina of Tulsa, OK, and Daniel Cozine and wife Heather of Clarksville, TN; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials may be made to Heifer International at www.heifer.org.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 17, 2019