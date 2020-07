Richard (Dick) Burdell PalmerTipton - Richard (Dick) Burdell Palmer, 90, of Tipton, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, IA on July 2, 2020, from cardiac arrest.A private family viewing will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home, followed by Masonic Funeral Honors at 5:00 pm.On Thursday, July 9, 2020, in remembrance of Dick, the public is invited to attend a Visitation from 10:00 am - 11:00 am and a Funeral Service from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Both services will be held at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. Attendees are encouraged to bring the personal level of COVID-19 protection they feel comfortable wearing. Social distancing between groups that arrive together will be expected. Immediately following the funeral service, there will be a Graveside service with Military Honors at the Tipton Masonic Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial fund for the ICU nurses at Mercy Hospital Iowa City. Cards and memorials may be sent c/o Mike Palmer to 10415 North Trail Edge Drive, Peoria, Illinois 61615.Online condolences may be shared on the same website where you may read Dick's full obituary- www.fryfuneralhome.com