Richard (Dick) Burdell Palmer
Tipton - Richard (Dick) Burdell Palmer, 90, of Tipton, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, IA on July 2, 2020, from cardiac arrest.
A private family viewing will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home, followed by Masonic Funeral Honors at 5:00 pm.
On Thursday, July 9, 2020, in remembrance of Dick, the public is invited to attend a Visitation from 10:00 am - 11:00 am and a Funeral Service from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Both services will be held at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. Attendees are encouraged to bring the personal level of COVID-19 protection they feel comfortable wearing. Social distancing between groups that arrive together will be expected. Immediately following the funeral service, there will be a Graveside service with Military Honors at the Tipton Masonic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial fund for the ICU nurses at Mercy Hospital Iowa City. Cards and memorials may be sent c/o Mike Palmer to 10415 North Trail Edge Drive, Peoria, Illinois 61615.
Online condolences may be shared on the same website where you may read Dick's full obituary- www.fryfuneralhome.com
