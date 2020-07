Richard D. "Dick" WyciskallaIowa City - Richard D. "Dick" Wyciskalla, 86, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at home under the compassionate care of Hospice.Graveside services will be held at 2pm Friday, July 3, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his memory to Iowa City Hospice.For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com