|
|
Richard Dale Cloyed
Kearney - Richard Dale Cloyed, 89, of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away June 4, 2019, at home. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Drive, Kearney, on Friday, August 2, 2019 at ten thirty, Pastor Melody Adams, officiating. Interment at a later date. Arrangements were made by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and Cremation Services and further information can be found on their website: www.hlmkfuneral.com
Richard was born to Lawrence N. and Dorothy L. (Snow) Cloyed of Blakesburg, Iowa, December 31, 1929, Dick grew up a farm boy in a close knit family of boys and learned to love reading at an early age. He joined the rank of teachers after long years of education: from Blakesburg to Burlington (Iowa) High School, graduating class of 1948, Burlington Junior College for an Associates degree in 1950, followed by the University of Iowa for a Bachelor of Arts, 1952, and Master of Arts, 1957, in English Literature.
He moved to Nebraska and taught for 33 years at what is now the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Richard is known to be the longest active sponsor of Sigma Tau Delta, the English Honorary Society, in the United States, as well as serving on its Board of Directors and as Treasurer for many years. He was faculty advisor for Carillon, the student writing publication. He was also instrumental in the inception of the Studies Abroad Program at UNK and served as its director for many years. He was a member of the National Educational Association, National Council of Teachers of English and American Legion Post #52.
Richard married Juanita Bessie Van Osdol, also of Burlington, Iowa, on April 07, 1951, before he went to Korea as part of the United States Army from 1952-54. Richard is survived by their children, and their families, including Connie Cloyed (Robert Heywood) of Oregon, Richard Cloyed (Julie) of Montana, Catherine Snow (William Gutierrez) of Nebraska, as well as grandchildren, Emily (Ryan) Alderaen, Hannah Aronowitz, David (Cari) Cloyed, Jonathan (Jessie) Cloyed, Sarah (Nic) Marshall, Juanita Snow, Tosh Gutierrez and eleven great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister-in-law Leota Cloyed of Florida, brother John (Ellen) Cloyed of Riverside, Iowa as well as a passel of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Keith and Larry & Joann Cloyed, brothers-in-law Forrest and Dean Van Osdol, as well as grandson Jade Gutierrez.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation to the Sigma Tau Delta scholarship fund at UNK in Richard's name.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 15, 2019