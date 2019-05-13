|
Richard J. "Pat" Murphy
Iowa City, IA - Richard Junior "Pat" Murphy, 91, of Iowa City, IA, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-6 PM, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Private burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Richard J. Murphy Memorial Fund.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 13, 2019