Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Richard J. "Pat" Murphy

Richard J. "Pat" Murphy Obituary
Richard J. "Pat" Murphy

Iowa City, IA - Richard Junior "Pat" Murphy, 91, of Iowa City, IA, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-6 PM, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Private burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Richard J. Murphy Memorial Fund.

Online condolences and a complete obituary may be viewed at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 13, 2019
