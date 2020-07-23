Richard L. Murphy
West Branch - Richard L. Murphy, 89, lifelong Johnson County farmer, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch, surrounded by family, following a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City with Father Steven Witt officiating. Visitation will be from 9 AM to 10 AM, Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Family committal service will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church or to Crestview Specialty Care.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing standards will be in place and all in attendance will be required to wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided.
Richard was born June 10, 1931 in Iowa City, the son of Raymond and Helen (Campion ) Murphy. He attended country schools through eighth grade and graduated from City High School.
He met the love of his life, Marian Langenberg, on a blind date. They were joined in marriage on June 20, 1955 at St. Mary's Catholic Church and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Richard was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, the Moose Lodge, and the Farm Bureau. He dedicated his life to farming and loved all that it entailed. Other interests included gardening, mushrooming, travel and RVing in Arizona. He had been involved in tractor pulls and always enjoyed watching Hawkeye football and basketball.
Most important to Richard, though, was his family and spending time with them. You could always depend on him to lend a helping hand. Attending his grandchildren's events brought him great joy. His cats and dogs on the farm, were special to him especially his black lab, Sam, whom he greatly missed.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Marian, and their children, Janet (Gary )Collins of Thornton, CO, Steve (Sandy ) Murphy of West Branch, Jerry (Ann) Murphy and Larry (Tami) Murphy, both of Iowa City; 10 grandchildren, Adam, Jarod, Allison, Kristin, Sarah, Jenna, Jeremy, Drew, Michael, and Alex; 12 great- grandchildren, Cooper, Gage, Eliana, Zoey, Charlotte, Mason, Thomas, Isaac, Levi, Hazel, Olivia and Madden; brothers and sisters -in-law, Bill (Ruth ) Langenberg, Paul Langenberg Jr., Jim (Linda) Langenberg, Don (Diane) Langenberg, Judy (Jim ) Beaty, and Eugene (Rose ) Langenberg; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert and wife Esther; and sisters -in - law, Barb and Ann.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the wonderful staff at Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch.
Condolences may be sent to the family c/o the funeral home at PO Box 167, Iowa City, Iowa 52244
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com