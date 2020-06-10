Richard "Dick" Prusha
Elberon - Richard "Dick" Prusha, 86, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his son and daughter-in-law's home in Wisconsin.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama with Rev. Dennis Conway as celebrant. Interment will be held at National Cemetery in Vining, with military rites conducted by the James R. Kalina American Legion Post #226 of Elberon and Iowa Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 3:00 until 7:00 PM Friday at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone.
Funeral ceremonies are currently permitted as a spiritual or religious gathering. However, vulnerable, or high-risk folks should use discretion in attendance. Social distancing should still be practiced as well.
Dick was born on February 8, 1934 in Chelsea, the son of Leo and Helen (Kolash) Prusha. He graduated from Keystone High School with the class of 1952. Dick served his country in the United States Army, during the Korean War. On January 19, 1957, he was united in marriage to Betty Junge at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Belle Plaine.
Dick owned and operated Elberon Hardware for 40 years. He was very active in his community where he served as fire chief for 39 years. He was a founding member of the Elberon Ambulance service and a past Sergeant at Arms, and current Commander of the Elberon American Legion. He was a long-time member of the Keystone Turners and a charter member of Tara Hills Country Club.
He is survived by his wife Betty; children, Kim (Paul) Hrubecky of Omro, WI, Mark (Donna) Prusha of Waunakee, WI, Todd (Jo) Prusha of Cedar Falls, Lisa (Jim) Coyle of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Becky Coyle, Daniel (Alese) Coyle, Hannah Coyle, Gabriel and Jacob Coyle, Katie (Jonny) Rogers, Rachel (Tom) Divinnie, Abbie (Chase) Knock, Austin Prusha, Allison Prusha,Ana Prusha, Samuel Hrubecky, Pedro Hrubecky; and 9 great grandchildren..
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter Kay Lynn Prusha..
Online Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.