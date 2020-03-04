|
|
Richard R. Thomason
Richard Thomason, 71, died peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at UIHC surrounded by his family.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City with Father Ed Fitzpatrick officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 5 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established.
Richard was born May 30, 1948 in Iowa City, the son of Ralph and Charlene (Smith) Thomason. He was a 1966 graduate of Regina High School. On February 29, 1968 Richard married Connie Smith in Memphis, Tennessee.
Richard was a partner in Town and Country Home Furnishings in Coralville, which he operated from 1966 to 2010. Richard later worked at Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton.
Richard loved to hunt and fish. He was a talented taxidermist.
Survivors including his wife, Connie, and their two daughters, Christi Sasina of Iowa City and Cally (Doug) Broughton of Kenosha, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Jared, Cira, Cayla, Camry, and Chase; his brother, Mark (Theresa) Thomason of Riceville, Maryland.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020