Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Thomason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. Thomason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard R. Thomason Obituary
Richard R. Thomason

Richard Thomason, 71, died peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at UIHC surrounded by his family.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City with Father Ed Fitzpatrick officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 5 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established.

Richard was born May 30, 1948 in Iowa City, the son of Ralph and Charlene (Smith) Thomason. He was a 1966 graduate of Regina High School. On February 29, 1968 Richard married Connie Smith in Memphis, Tennessee.

Richard was a partner in Town and Country Home Furnishings in Coralville, which he operated from 1966 to 2010. Richard later worked at Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton.

Richard loved to hunt and fish. He was a talented taxidermist.

Survivors including his wife, Connie, and their two daughters, Christi Sasina of Iowa City and Cally (Doug) Broughton of Kenosha, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Jared, Cira, Cayla, Camry, and Chase; his brother, Mark (Theresa) Thomason of Riceville, Maryland.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -