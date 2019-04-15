|
Richard "Dick" Rogers
Iowa City - Richard "Dick" Thomas Rogers, 74, of Iowa City, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 at Solon Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City. The Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family will greet friends Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Richard Thomas Rogers was born August 5, 1944, in Iowa City to Arlo and Rosemary (Leeney) Rogers. After graduating from Regina High School, he served in the United States Army from 1965 until 1968. He attended Kirkwood Community College before he received his BA from the University of Iowa. Dick married Kathleen "Kaye" McCune September 3, 1971 in Holbrook, Iowa. He worked for the Iowa Department of Revenue as an Auditor for 27 years, retiring in 2002. By 2003, he was working part time at ACT.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars and The Iowa City American Legion. He enjoyed bowling and traveled to many state and national bowling tournaments. He was a devoted Hawkeye fan, enjoyed music, and was always happy to travel. He loved his family and spending time with them.
Dick is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Kaye Rogers; two sons, Tim Rogers of Glenview, IL, and David (Renee) Rogers of Mankato, MN; sister, Leanne (John) Schaab of Davenport, IA; sister-in-law Reda Rogers of Iowa City and grandchildren, Colin, Clancy, Vivian, Jasper, and Lorelei.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 15, 2019