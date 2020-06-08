Richard S. "Rick" Cross
Iowa City - Richard "Rick" S. Cross, 67, of Iowa City died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 6th, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 1pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Thursday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Rick's memory to support causes near and dear to him. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
"Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Rick's family with your presence and being conscious in doing so."
Iowa City - Richard "Rick" S. Cross, 67, of Iowa City died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 6th, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 1pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Thursday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Rick's memory to support causes near and dear to him. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
"Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Rick's family with your presence and being conscious in doing so."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.