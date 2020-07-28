Richard "Dick" Sadecky
Coralville - Richard "Dick" Emil Sadecky, 83, of Coralville passed away July 23, 2020 at Windmill Manor.
Cremation rites have been accorded with burial to be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, in a plot adjacent to his parents (Emil and Agnes). Due to COVID-19, there will be no public service and his family will honor him by sharing a eulogy written by his son Jeff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center.
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center.
Richard was born May 12, 1937 in Cedar Rapids to Emil and Agnes (Brosh) Sadecky. He grew up in Cedar Rapids and graduated from Wilson High School. Richard married Cynthia Snyder on January 2, 1959 in Nashua, Iowa. They had two children, Connie and Jeff and were later divorced.
Richard lived on a small farm near Fairfax for most of his adult life before moving to Anamosa, living there for 6 years. He worked for various companies as a foreman welder. Later in life he worked at Western Fraternal Life. He also drove a school bus for Anamosa school district.
Survivors include his two children, Jeff Sadecky of Iowa City, and Connie Poulson of Cedar Rapids, and four grandchildren, Madison Sadecky of Iowa City, Richard Poulson of Cedar Rapids, Mickale Sadecky of Ames and Trinity Sadecky of Iowa City. He is also survived by his former spouse Cynthia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marie Barnes and Bernice McKibben.
