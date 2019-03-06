|
Richard Schultz
Williamsburg - Richard Schultz, 71, of rural Williamsburg, died on February 22, 2019, at his home.
A Celebration of Life service has been scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2nd, at the Trinity United Church of Christ near Marengo. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date at the Zion Cemetery near Ladora.
Visitation with the Schultz family will be held one prior to the service at the church. A lunch will be served following the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the Richard Schultz Memorial Fund.
Richard was born on January 31, 1948, in Marengo, Iowa, the son of Otis and Debra Clark Schultz. He was raised in Millersburg and was a 1966 graduate of Williamsburg High School. He was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Army. While in Vietnam he was a recipient of several awards including the Purple Heart.
On March 5, 1971, he was united in marriage with Debra Lortz, in Millersburg.
Richard attended a Police Academy in Cedar Rapids and soon after was a member of the Fort Dodge Police Force. He served as Chief of Police in Keota and later served with the Linn County Sheriff's Department. He retired from law enforcement and moved back home to his farmstead near Williamsburg where he lived the rest of his life.
Richard's children and grandchildren were his greatest joy and his greatest love! He enjoyed woodworking and held a passion for antique tractors. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. He will be remembered for his fun sense of humor.
He is survived by his children, Jeremy Schultz of Williamsburg, Jenifer (Chris) Schoh of Williamsburg, Jaclyn (Mark) Schultz of North English and Jonathan (Bobbi Jo) Schultz of North English; one sister, Debra Schultz of Williamsburg; one brother, Frank (Linda) Schultz of California; 19 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including the ones closest to his heart, Aaron Schultz and Lindsey Satterlee; and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 1995; his son, Jason Schultz in 1999;and his sister, Judy Slaymaker in 1966.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 6, 2019