Richard V. (Dick) MacMillan

Richard V. (Dick) MacMillan Obituary
Richard (Dick) V. MacMillan

Iowa City - Richard (Dick) V. MacMillan, 98, of Iowa City, died on Wednesday, January 15 at the U of I Hospital surrounded by family. Visitation will start at 9:00am on Saturday, January 25 at the Congregational United Church of Christ, Iowa City, with a Memorial service at 10:45 with the Reverend William Lovin officiating. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed towards Music at the Congregational Church UCC.

Richard is survived by his two daughters, Shirley Woolums of Iowa City and Carol Isakson (John) of Canton MI; grandchildren: Vincent Woolums (Darcie), Elizabeth Isakson-Dado (Jamiel), Eric Isakson (Bridget), Paul Isakson, David Isakson (Erin), Joshua (fiancé Anna), and Tim Woolums; great-grandchildren: Sylvia Woolums, Fielding Woolums, Beatrix Dado, and Coleman Isakson. Richard is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.

A more extensive obituary and online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
