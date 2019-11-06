|
Richard Zeno Knebel
Iowa City - Richard Zeno Knebel, 88, of Iowa City, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Iowa City, where his family will greet friends at 9:30 to 11:00 am. The Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez will officiate. Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Hills.
Born on May 13, 1931 on a farm south of Riverside, Iowa to Zeno and Irene (Gerot) Knebel. He attended grade school and high school at St. Mary's Riverside graduating class of 1950. Richard was a member of St. Mary's Church where he was an altar boy for 6 years. After graduating, he went to work at the A&P grocery store in Iowa City and also Montgomery Ward. In 1951, he became a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving most of his time in California. After discharge from the service, he worked for Iowa City Toy Center before attending St. Ambrose College in Davenport. He then started work at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City as a scrub nurse in the Department of Surgery, where he stayed for 34 years, retiring in 1986. After his retirement from the VA, he went to work at The University of Iowa in the MICU, after this he worked part-time at The University of Iowa Ticket Office for 2 years.
On September 7, 1957, Richard married Nancy Riggan from Lone Tree, at St. Mary's Church in Riverside, and they lived for 8 years in a house on Sand Road, before building a house on Main Street in Hills. In Hills, he was an active member of St. Joseph Church and was on the church council. He was also a member of the Hills Fire Department for many years and on the town council for 2-terms before moving to University Heights in 1975.
Richard had a business call "Zeno Antiques", where he restored and sold his antiques in consignment shops. He enjoyed the Iowa Hawkeyes and watching sports on TV. In the summertime, you would usually find Richard outside working on his lawn and he enjoyed talking to passersby's.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Kim (David) Merrick of Florida; son, Tim (Sheila) Knebel of Arizona; three grandchildren, Ryan and Ashley Merrick, and Austin Knebel; two great-grandchildren, Michael and Hayley; two sisters, Shirley Slaughter of Iowa City and Leila (Wayne) Horak of Iowa City; one brother, Harley (Carole) Knebel of Falmouth, MA; many sisters and brothers-in-law, and over a hundred nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy in 2008 and siblings, Dottie Krantz, Thelda Hill, and Loren Knebel.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019