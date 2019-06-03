Services
Rick Mayhew Obituary
Rick Mayhew

Solon -

Rick Mayhew, 65, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home.

Rick is survived by his wife Theresa of Solon, daughters: Melissa (Jason) Grandt, Margi (James) Boles, and Luke (Michelle) Mayhew, 10 grandchildren, brother: Mike (Lynn) Mayhew, and sister: Ruth (Jim) Farmer, brothers- and sisters-in-law: Dan (Barb) Smith, Sandy Willey, Jeff (Carmen) Smith, Pat (Michelle) Smith, Debbie (Neil) Behr and Sherry (Mike) Whetstone.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M. Tuesday June 4, 2019 at the Springdale United Methodist Church, Springdale, Iowa. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 P.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Pee Dee Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 3, 2019
