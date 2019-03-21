|
Rickey (Rick) Allen Hills
Iowa City - Rickey (Rick) Allen Hills, age 69, passed away on March 18th at Iowa City Hospice. He was surrounded by family. A Memorial Service will be held later.
Rick was born on March 29, 1949 in Iowa City to Pat and Bill Hills. He is survived by wife, Kathy Magarrell, sister, Judy Johnston, brother Tom (Deborah) Hills, Houston, and mother-in-law Lois Lebo, Houston. He is also survived by nephews, Judd and Josh Hills, Houston; Tyler (Angie) Johnston, Cedar Rapids, Tricia (John) Lacey, Des Moines and Tad and Tim Johnston, Iowa City.
Rick is a City High and U of Iowa graduate. He worked in construction, was the longtime beloved bartender/day manager at George's Buffet and was most recently employed at the Iowa City Public Library.
An avid reader, Rick was also a poet and fiction writer. Several of his Iowa City-based short stories appeared in Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine: "The Quick Trip Church and Grill" was the September 1987 cover story, while "Going to Meet Terry" was included in Alfred Hitchcock's 1988 Anthology of Outstanding Stories of Mystery and Suspense.
Anyone who knew Rick will not be surprised to learn that his unique way of seeing the world, his far-ranging intelligence, his love of language—most of all that irrepressible Rick Hills wit—never deserted him, especially when we needed it most.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his devoted black lab companions, Max and Roxie.
The family asks that your kind wishes to honor Rick's memory take the form of supporting one or both of these organizations:
Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center
Attn: Chris Whitmore, Director
3910 Napoleon Ln
Iowa City, IA 52240
319.356.5295
Iowa City Hospice, www.IowaCityHospice.org
319.339.3960
Photo courtesy of Mark Tade.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 21, 2019