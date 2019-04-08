|
Ricky D. Simpson
Hills - Ricky D. Simpson, 63, of Hills, died on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Washington, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 9 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Hills. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent directly to Camp Courageous, PO Box 418, Monticello, IA 52310.
Ricky is survived by his mother, Charlotte; his siblings; Marcy Simpson, Wendy Boaz, Penny (Joe) LaPaglia, Donna (Raymond) Delzell, Karen (Mike) Stuffelbean, Tim (Melanie) Simpson, Tom Simpson (Marci Tucker) and Gary (Tonya) Simpson.
He was preceded in death by his father Richard, his stepmother Marge, and his brothers, Terry Simpson and Jim Simpson.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 8, 2019