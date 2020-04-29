|
|
Robert "Bob" A. Radeke
Robert "Bob" A. Radeke, 69, of Belle Plaine, IA was called home by God, Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, IA.
Bob was born September, 9, 1950 to George and Doris (Noska) Radeke in Belle Plaine. He graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1968. On July 27, 1968 Bob married Donna Upah. The couple moved to Luzerne, where Bob farmed and worked for Morton Buildings, also worked for American Breeders Service and began his career in sales with Palco Livestock Equipment. Upon Palco closing, he continued his career in sales with Friedman's Farm Supply. In the early 90's they made Belle Plaine their home, where they have resided ever since. Bob semi-retired from Friedman's in 2018.
Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, smoking deer meat, working in the yard and garden. He served on the Benton County Fair Board for nearly 40 years, and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown.
Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna Radeke; children, Amy (Todd Stallman) Symonds, Angie (T.J. Smith) Radeke and Rod Radeke; granddaughter, Alexis (Tylor Barnes) Symonds; brother, Steve (Joanne) Radeke; sister, Jo (Dale) Johnson, and many more loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Allen Radeke, father and mother in-law, Leonard and Lillian Upah.
Private family service will take place. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2020