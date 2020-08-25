Robert Allen Davis
Iowa City - Robert Allen Davis, 76, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at MercyOne surrounded by his family.
Family committal services will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held next spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Patti Davis for an educational fund for their grandchildren.
Robert was born December 27, 1943 to Richard and Florence (Hobstetter) Davis. He was a graduate of City High School. On September 2, 1972 Robert married Patti Shelangoski in Iowa City. He served in the US Air Force.
Robert was an electrician with Mid- American Energy for many years. He was a proud member of the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Robert loved to fish, play cards, especially euchre, and was an avid Hawkeye fan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patti, and their two children, Danielle Rios of Minneapolis and Nick (Sun Ae) Davis of Iowa City; three granddaughters, Delaney and Maya Rios and Gabrielle Davis; two siblings, Jim (Barb) Davis of Iowa City and Jan (Eric) Smith of Boulder, CO ; numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nancy.
