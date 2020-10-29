Robert Byers
Ollie - Robert Byers, 76 of rural Ollie, died October 22, 2020. He graduated from Fremont High School and the University of Iowa. After graduation from the University of Iowa he was the youngest person in the state of Iowa to pass the CPA exam. He lived in Iowa City where he was a business executive in accounting for many companies and farmed in southeast Iowa. He is survived by his wife Nancy of Ollie; daughters Kelli (Sean Ottey) Clark of Seattle, WA; Jennifer (Brandon) Corbin of Chapel Hill, NC; four grandchildren Alexander Corbin, Oliver Corbin, Zachary Ottey, Emma Ottey; sister Susan (Randy) Sieren of Fremont. Memorials to the Prairie View United Methodist Church. Please check holmfuneralhome.com
