Robert "Bo" Carlton Olson
North Liberty - Robert "Bo" Carlton Olson III, 25, passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020, at home after a nearly 3 year battle with brain cancer. He was surrounded by his family when he passed.
His celebration of life will take place at Brothers Bar & Grill in Iowa City from 2pm to 7pm on Sunday August 16th. In lieu of flowers we are accepting donations to distribute to his favorite cancer related charities. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com