Robert "Bob" Dean MickelsonSolon - Robert "Bob" Dean Mickelson, 82, of Solon, passed away peacefully, Monday, June 22, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling Street SW, where everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.Private Celebration of Life services will be Livestreamed starting at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 on Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City's Facebook page or www.gloriadeilive.org . Friends are family are encouraged to view, leave a condolence during this time. Burial will be in Morse Cemetery, near Solon. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of Robert's arrangements.