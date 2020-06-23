Robert Dean "Bob" Mickelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Dean Mickelson

Solon - Robert "Bob" Dean Mickelson, 82, of Solon, passed away peacefully, Monday, June 22, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling Street SW, where everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Private Celebration of Life services will be Livestreamed starting at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 on Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City's Facebook page or www.gloriadeilive.org. Friends are family are encouraged to view, leave a condolence during this time. Burial will be in Morse Cemetery, near Solon. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of Robert's arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE
A VIETNAM VETERAN Hiawatha, Iowa
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved