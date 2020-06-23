Robert "Bob" Dean Mickelson
Solon - Robert "Bob" Dean Mickelson, 82, of Solon, passed away peacefully, Monday, June 22, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling Street SW, where everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Private Celebration of Life services will be Livestreamed starting at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 on Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City's Facebook page or www.gloriadeilive.org. Friends are family are encouraged to view, leave a condolence during this time. Burial will be in Morse Cemetery, near Solon. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of Robert's arrangements.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.