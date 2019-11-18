|
Robert "Bob" Duane Stadtlander
Iowa City - Robert "Bob" Duane Stadtlander was born on December 29, 1942, to Alfred and LaVonne (Mason) Stadtlander in Belmond, Iowa. He died November 16, 2019, surrounded by family following a massive heart attack.
Bob was the third of seven children. He enjoyed sports, working hard and helping others. After graduating from Belmond High School in 1961, he continued his education at Wayne State College, Wayne, Nebraska and later received a Master's degree from Truman State University, Kirksville, Missouri.
Bob was a life-long educator, teaching his entire career in the Iowa City Community School District. He was an Industrial Arts teacher at Central Junior High before teaching high school Home Construction. With his guidance the high school students built 23 homes in the Iowa City area. Bob loved teaching others, especially his kids and grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judie (Karstens) Stadtlander; children Jennifer (Wayne) Lu and Dirk (Sarah) Stadtlander; grandchildren Brock, Braxton and Bella Lu, Eva and Ellen Katarina Stadtlander; siblings Tom (Karen) Stadtlander, Larry Stadtlander, Janet (Dennis) Hennigar, Jerry (Phyllis) Stadtlander, and Marilyn (John) TerHark; and many nieces and nephews and friends too numerous to count.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Stadtlander; and sister-in-law, Pat Stadtlander.
A visitation will be at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City on Friday, November 22, from 4-7 pm. A funeral service will be at Zion Lutheran Church, 310 North Johnson, Iowa City at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 23, with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Iowa City Community School District Foundation in memory and honor of Bob Stadtlander, which will be used for Career and Technical Education programs or to the CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank.
A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019