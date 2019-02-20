|
|
Robert Edward "Ed" Young II
Amarillo, TX. - Robert Edward "Ed" Young II, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Known by Ed to family and friends, he was born May 26, 1961 in Amarillo, TX, the oldest of four children born to Robert Edward Young and Darlene (Reardon) Young. The Young family settled in Marengo, Iowa where Ed attended school. He graduated with the Class of 1980. Ed married Ann Disterhoft, and they settled in Oklahoma as Ed was following work in the Oil boom. Together they raised two children, son Rob and daughter Natalee. Ed later earned his contractor's license and worked as an electrical contractor for many years. He was a hard worker and a great provider; a wonderful father and grandfather! Ed was an avid OU fan, and he loved anything and everything to do with his Oklahoma Sooners, and especially Sooner football. He will be dearly missed!
Ed is survived by: His son, Robert Edward "Rob" Young III of Norman;Daughter,Natalee Taff and husband Tim of Norman; Parents, Bob and Darlene Young of Marengo, IA; Brothers, Tracy Young of Marengo, IA and Tony Young and wife Anita of Cedar Rapids, IA; Sister, Bonnie Hansen of Marengo, IA; Loving and wonderful girlfriend,Sherri Stinson of Norman; His grandchildren,Tucker Taff and Charlotte Rey Taff. Mother of Rob and Natalee, Ann Young and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
A Celebration of Ed's Life is scheduled for 10:00 A.M. / 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Wilson-Little Funeral Home. Ed's family would like for everyone to wear Crimson and Cream as we celebrate his life. Memorials may be made to the @ . Send online condolences @ wilsonlittle.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 20, 2019