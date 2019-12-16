Services
Marengo - Robert Charles Fritz, age 61 of Marengo, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, in his home surrounded by those who loved him. Funeral service: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, Iowa, with Glenn Drafahl officiating. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, Iowa. Burial will be in the Marengo Cemetery, Marengo, Iowa. A memorial fund has been established.

Robert is survived by his wife Peggy; 11 children, Tish Langford Koch, of Cedar Rapids, Myron Langford, of Alaska, John Langford, of Alaska, Patrick (Sara) Langford, of Cedar Rapids, Kimberly (Derek) Hilgendorf, of Spooner, Wisconsin, Nathan Tuesburg, of Marengo, Nicole Musselman, of Platteville, Missouri, Britani (Marcus) Peska, of Salt Lake City, Utah, Larry Fritz (Sam), of Kansas City, Kansas, Sarah (Cody) Wiebbecke, of Belle Plaine, and Joshua Fritz, of Marengo; a daughter-in-law Jasmine Tjaden, of Cedar Rapids and; many grandchildren; his mother Eileen Gorsch, of High Amana; a sister Jan (Steve) Graesser, of High Amana; two nephews Alex (Amanda) and Ben Graesser, of Amana; and many friends that have become family. He is preceded in death by his father Theodore Fritz and a sister Peggy Fritz.

Robert shared over 20 years with Peggy Drafahl. They were united in marriage on September 27, 2010 and made their home in Marengo. He enjoyed walking through the timber, his muscle cars and motorcycles. Robert especially enjoyed spending time with loved ones.

Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 16 to Dec. 25, 2019
