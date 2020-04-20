Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Eggers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. "Bob" Eggers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. "Bob" Eggers Obituary
Robert G. "Bob" Eggers

Oxford - Robert G. "Bob" Eggers, age 70 lifelong resident of the Tiffin/Oxford area died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home of an apparent heart attack.

Private family arrangements have been held through the Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services. Public services will be held at a later date to be announced. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -