Robert G. "Bob" Eggers
Oxford - Robert G. "Bob" Eggers, age 70 lifelong resident of the Tiffin/Oxford area died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home of an apparent heart attack.
Private family arrangements have been held through the Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services. Public services will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020