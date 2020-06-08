Robert G. "Bob" Eggers
Oxford - Robert G. "Bob" Eggers, age 70, lifelong resident of the Tiffin/Oxford area died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home of an apparent heart attack.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin, with burial to follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Tiffin. There will be a time of visitation beginning at 10am at the church For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.
"Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Bob's family with your presence and being conscious in doing so."
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.