Robert G. "Bob" EggersOxford - Robert G. "Bob" Eggers, age 70, lifelong resident of the Tiffin/Oxford area died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home of an apparent heart attack.Memorial services will be at 10:30 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin, with burial to follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Tiffin. There will be a time of visitation beginning at 10am at the church For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha."Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Bob's family with your presence and being conscious in doing so."