Robert G. Hibbs


Iowa City - Robert Gordon "Bob" Hibbs, of Iowa City died May 23, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City from the effects of treatment of lung cancer. He was 77. No funeral is planned.

Born November 6, 1941, in Villisca in southwest Iowa the fifth child of Ralph Stephen and Carol Lorene Swanson Hibbs, he graduated nearby at Clarinda High, then earned a University of Iowa School of Journalism degree before working a lifetime in Iowa City in journalism, real estate and later wrote and published 4 books.

Robert was married to the high school sweetheart, Margaret Anne Kincheloe, in Clarinda in 1962 after she had graduated nursing school. The marriage continued to his death.

Bob enjoyed writing, bridge, reading, golf, piloting solo in area skies, and gardening, although travel was his most cherished pastime.

Robert is survived by wife Margaret, by sons Robert "Randy" (Kathie) in suburban Oklahoma City and Eugene (Krista) in Ames, by grandsons Reid, Ethan, Holden, and Henry, and by brother Neal (Connie) in suburban Dallas TX. He was predeceased by siblings Ralph Kenneth, Eugene, Lilith, and Margaret (Argall).

Memorials can be sent to Iowa City Hospice at 1025 Wade Street, Iowa City, Iowa 52240. A GoFundMe website will be established in the near future for a memorial bench in Reno Street Park.

A complete obituary can be read at https://www.iowacremation.com/Obituary.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 27, 2019
