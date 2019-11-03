|
Robert G. Ruppert
Iowa City - Robert G. Ruppert, 93, of Iowa City, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at the UIHC surrounded by family.
Graveside Committal with Military Honors will be Tuesday, November 5 at 2:00 pm at Oakland Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward the (Veterans of Foreign Wars).
Robert was born February 2, 1926 in Iowa City, son of George L. and Elsie May (Hertz) Ruppert. He graduated from Iowa City High School in 1947; and attended Business College. Robert served with the US Navy during WWII. On December 28, 1958, Robert married Della Timmerman in Iowa City. For many years, Robert worked at Sears in appliance sales.
Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Della and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019