Robert Gordon Schultz
Robert Gordon Schultz

Iowa City - Robert Gordon Schultz, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Mercy Hospital.

A private family gathering has been held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Harvest Preserve or Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation.

Robert was born October 16, 1943 in Primghar, IA, the son of Robert and Marcella (Locke) Schultz. He served in the US Army with the 82nd Airborne. Robert earned his EdS from the University of Iowa and was a licensed psychologist.

On August 17, 1969 Robert married Deborah Tauber.

Robert was a talented artist, an avid reader, enjoyed many interests, and was a member of the Elks Club.

Robert is survived by his wife, Deborah and their three children, Jaime (Paul) Schultz of State College, PA, Robert (Ann) Schultz of McMinnville, Oregon, and David (Ashley) Schultz of Peyton, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Nella Bee, Sylvie, Miriam, Moses, Sophia, Levi, Jack, and Cecelia; his brother, Daniel Schultz of Roland, IA; nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan Vedvik.

Arrangements are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
