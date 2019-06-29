|
|
Robert Humpleby
Coralville - Robert V. Humpleby, "Bob", 87, of Coralville, peacefully passed into Heaven at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Born January 19, 1932 in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Vernon and Zelma (Diller) Humpleby, Bob grew up in Muscatine and as a child worked in the family button factory. He graduated from Muscatine High School. He married Danetta M. "Dee" Rowe on May 10, 1952 and served as a corporal in the US Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954.
Survivors include his son Jeff (Cindy) of Coralville; grandchildren, Josiah (Ashley), Luke, Anna Jo and a great-grandson on the way; brother, Ed Humpleby (Twyla) of Coralville; sister Linda Wells (Kenneth) of Muscatine, Iowa and ten nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Bob's parents, his wife Dee and brother Kenneth preceded him in death.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road in Coralville. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday at Lensing's Oak Hill. Burial with military rites will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. A luncheon will be held at Grace Community Church.
If desired, memorials may be directed to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church or The Robert Humpleby Memorial Fund.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 29, 2019