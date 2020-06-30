Robert J Hermsen
Belle Plaine - Robert J. Hermsen, 64, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away suddenly on June 28, 2020.
Bob was the first child of Virgil and Mary Ann Hermsen born April 3, 1956 and raised in New Vienna, Iowa. Bob graduated from Beckman High school and Ellsworth College where he met his wonderful wife Teresa Malecek and married in 1978 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Belle Plaine, IA.
They had a beautiful life together raising their four children, Anne Hermsen (spouse Graham Critch), Katie Grosz (spouse Kyle Grosz) all of Portland, OR, Andrew Hermsen of Des Moines, and Chris Hermsen (partner Rochelle Hunter) of Portland, OR. Bob also had just received the news from Katie that he was going to become a grandfather. He was a son to Virgil Hermsen of New Vienna and a brother to Deb (Gary) Osterhaus of Petersburg, IA, Pat (Kim) Hermsen of New Vienna, Sue (Joe) Kluesner of New Vienna, Mike (Tiffany) Hermsen of Kansas City, MO, Sara (Gary) Goedken of Worthington; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and many more loving family and Friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Ann Hermsen, niece Abby Osterhaus, and nephew Greg Osterhaus.
During his life, Bob resided in New Vienna, Marshalltown, Webster City, Breda, Sac City, Storm Lake, Manchester, where they raised their family, before settling in Belle Plaine, Iowa. He worked for over 40 years in Ag business and won many sales awards during that time. He drove for Iowa Mold after his retirement in 2018. Bob and his wife Teresa own the flower shop Timber Gate Gardens. He also restored homes and a downtown building, which received the Main Street Iowa Best Restoration award in 2013. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Lions Club and the Belle Plaine Beautification Group. Music was always a big part of Bob's life, from the infamous Webster City band The Disappointments, opening for Tom T Hall, to the St. Michael's Catholic Church in Belle Plaine.
Bob was the most loyal, funny, caring and proud husband and dad. He loved to take rides in the Cutlass with Teresa and his dog Max, travel to Portland, Oregon to visit three of his kids, and working on projects with his son Andrew. Bob always opened his heart to extended family and his community. The endless memories Bob created with his fun-loving family will no doubt endure for eternity.
Mass of Christian Burial is 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Belle Plaine with Fr. Dennis Conway and Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine, with extended celebration at the Malecek farm following burial.
Visitation is 11-1 p.m. prior to the service at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Please be mindful of everyone's safety during these unprecedented times, respect social distancing and wearing masks when appropriate.
Belle Plaine - Robert J. Hermsen, 64, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away suddenly on June 28, 2020.
Bob was the first child of Virgil and Mary Ann Hermsen born April 3, 1956 and raised in New Vienna, Iowa. Bob graduated from Beckman High school and Ellsworth College where he met his wonderful wife Teresa Malecek and married in 1978 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Belle Plaine, IA.
They had a beautiful life together raising their four children, Anne Hermsen (spouse Graham Critch), Katie Grosz (spouse Kyle Grosz) all of Portland, OR, Andrew Hermsen of Des Moines, and Chris Hermsen (partner Rochelle Hunter) of Portland, OR. Bob also had just received the news from Katie that he was going to become a grandfather. He was a son to Virgil Hermsen of New Vienna and a brother to Deb (Gary) Osterhaus of Petersburg, IA, Pat (Kim) Hermsen of New Vienna, Sue (Joe) Kluesner of New Vienna, Mike (Tiffany) Hermsen of Kansas City, MO, Sara (Gary) Goedken of Worthington; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and many more loving family and Friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Ann Hermsen, niece Abby Osterhaus, and nephew Greg Osterhaus.
During his life, Bob resided in New Vienna, Marshalltown, Webster City, Breda, Sac City, Storm Lake, Manchester, where they raised their family, before settling in Belle Plaine, Iowa. He worked for over 40 years in Ag business and won many sales awards during that time. He drove for Iowa Mold after his retirement in 2018. Bob and his wife Teresa own the flower shop Timber Gate Gardens. He also restored homes and a downtown building, which received the Main Street Iowa Best Restoration award in 2013. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Lions Club and the Belle Plaine Beautification Group. Music was always a big part of Bob's life, from the infamous Webster City band The Disappointments, opening for Tom T Hall, to the St. Michael's Catholic Church in Belle Plaine.
Bob was the most loyal, funny, caring and proud husband and dad. He loved to take rides in the Cutlass with Teresa and his dog Max, travel to Portland, Oregon to visit three of his kids, and working on projects with his son Andrew. Bob always opened his heart to extended family and his community. The endless memories Bob created with his fun-loving family will no doubt endure for eternity.
Mass of Christian Burial is 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Belle Plaine with Fr. Dennis Conway and Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine, with extended celebration at the Malecek farm following burial.
Visitation is 11-1 p.m. prior to the service at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Please be mindful of everyone's safety during these unprecedented times, respect social distancing and wearing masks when appropriate.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2020.