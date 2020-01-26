Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Robert J. Kutcher

Robert J. Kutcher Obituary
Robert J. Kutcher

Iowa City -

Robert J. Kutcher, 72, better known as Bob, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, following a courageous battle.

To celebrate Bob's life his family will greet friends from 3 to 7 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church in Oxford or Cardinals Care at Cardinalscare.org.

Bob was born December 20, 1947, in Oxford, Iowa, the son of Eldon and Mary (Gorvin) Kutcher. He was a graduate of Clear Creek High School and attended Keokuk Community College, where he played basketball and baseball.

On May 9, 1981, Bob married Patricia Craver.

Bob was a supervisor in Facilities Management at the University of Iowa for 49 years, retiring in 2017. His family appreciates all the support of the University community that reached out to Bob during his illness, and will be forever grateful to the UIHC staff who cared for him over the past several weeks.

Bob enjoyed sports, especially following his favorite teams, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Iowa Hawkeyes. However most important to Bob was his family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Clint Kutcher (Amanda Lusk) of Walcott, IA, Carmon Kutcher (Ray Wolski) of Chicago, Kari Kutcher and her fiancé, Peter Mulac of Cedar Rapids, and Logan (Rachel) Kutcher of Denver, CO; three brothers, Bill (Sharon), Terry (Kim), and Tom (Tracey); his former spouse, Cheryl; and his two dogs, seven grand-dogs and two damn grand-cats.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Ralph and Marie Craver.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
