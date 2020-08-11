Robert J. "Bob" Mellecker
Hills - Robert J. Mellecker, 88 formerly of the Hills area died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Parkview Manor Care Center in Wellman.
Graveside services will be held at 2pm Sunday, August 16, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Cemetery near Hills, where Military Honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Hills, Hospice Compasses, or the Honor Flight Program. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
