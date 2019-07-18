Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Resources
Robert Joseph Fuhrmann


1936 - 2019
Robert Joseph Fuhrmann Obituary
Robert Joseph Fuhrmann

Iowa City - Robert Joseph Fuhrmann, 83, passed away July 16, 2019 at Care Initiatives Lantern Park in Coralville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Steven Witt officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the Church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Robert was born June 9, 1936 in Iowa City to S.K. and Ollie (Cloud) Fuhrmann. On July 16, 1966 Robert married Marilyn Nash.

Bob was employed at the University of Iowa, the City of Iowa City, and Givanni's.

He was a member of St. Mary's Church, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Moose Lodge. Bob was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth "Liz" of Iowa City; his sister, Catherine Fuhrmann of Iowa City; nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife in 2016 and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Fuhrmann.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 18, 2019
