|
|
Robert Lawrence Becker
Newhall - Robert Lawrence Becker, 88, of Newhall, IA passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 from natural causes.
Celebration of Life will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Newhall Hall at 18 Main St in Newhall. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Bob was born on August 8, 1930 near Watkins, to Arlo and Marie (Boddicker) Becker. He graduated from Newhall High School with the class of 1948. He married Colleen Hilton and the couple later divorced. He then married Barb Raum, she passed in 2010.
Bob was a dairy farmer for many years and later owned his own drywall business. He was an avid race car fan, flagman, owner and crew member. Bob was the second owner of the first ever IMCA modified car. He helped his brother, sons, daughter and grandson with their racing career. He enjoyed tinkering, gambling and gardening.
He is survived by two children, Ron Becker of Newhall and Susan (Jamie) Bryson of Middle Amana; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wilfred (Dorothy) Becker of Newhall, Ted (Rita) Becker of Walker; sister, Mary Lou Becker of Watkins.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; son, Stephen; brothers, Harold, Arlo Jr. and Ralph.
Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 31, 2019