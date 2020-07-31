Robert Lee Curry
Williamsburg - Robert Lee Curry passed away on April 23rd, 2020, after a short battle with lung cancer. He died at home, surrounded by his family.
Private family memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Williamsburg.
An open house celebrating Bob's life open to all will be held beginning at 12 noon on Saturday, August 8th at the home of Bob's daughter, Aileen Curry @ 2575 Q Blvd., Williamsburg.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
