|
|
Robert M. Otto
Iowa City - Robert M. Otto, 78, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Mercy Iowa City.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road Coralville, Iowa 52241. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, the Robert Otto Memorial Fund has been established.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Max in 1987and Esther in 2016. His brother William R. Otto Sr. of Conway, Arkansas passed in 2013.
He is survived by his brother Donald J. (Donna) Otto of Knoxville; his sister in law Patsy Cantrell Otto of Conway, Arkansas; two nephews, William R. Otto Jr. and Bryant C. Otto of Conway, Arkansas and two nieces; Tracy (Marques) DeGrandis of Waunakee, Wisconsin; Stacy (Jason) Heisler of North Liberty; and four grand nieces, Nina and Ella DeGrandis of Waunakee; Shelby and Sadie Heisler of North Liberty; and several cousins on the Custis side and one cousin on the Otto side.
For the complete obituary and online condolences please go to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020