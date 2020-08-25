Robert W. "Bob" Handley
Solon - Robert W. "Bob" Handley, age 88 of rural Solon died at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
R.W. Handley was born December 31, 1931, in Decorah, Iowa the son of Sylvester and Blanch (Droll) Handley. After graduating from Montezuma High School with the Class of 1949 he spent two and a half years at Notre Dame University. In 1952 he entered the United States Air Force serving a four-year enlistment and another four-years in the reserve.
Bob attended flying school in Des Moines where he received his commercial pilot's license. He moved to California where he taught for many years before returning to this area where he joined his brother, Terry and family in operating the Handley Christmas Tree Farm near Solon.
His family includes his brother, Terry and his wife, Margaret; niece and nephews, Sarah Martin, Mark Handley, Kevin Handley, and Chris Handley; great nieces and nephew, Matthew, Melissa and Samantha.
Private family graveside services will take place at the St. Stanislaus Cemetery near Hills. Public memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Solon Fire and First Responders or the Notre Dame Alumni Association, Notre Dame, IN. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
