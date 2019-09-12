|
Roberta B. Anderson
Iowa City - Roberta B. Anderson, 79 of Iowa City died Friday, September 6, 2019, at her home.
Her family includes two sons, Earl James "Jim" Smith and Michael John Gacke; grandchildren, Carrie, Melissa, Patty, Jennifer, Megan, Josh, Nathan, and Abby; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Josie, Stephanie, Tricia, Brynlee, Eliana, Riley, Summer and Tatum; 1 great-great-grandson, Dylan; Roberta's siblings, Guy, Darrell, Sue and Barb.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy Smith Sr. and Vera (Reedy) Smith; husband, Steve Anderson, daughter, Beth Ann; siblings, Paul, Karen and Carol.
Private family services are being planned for a later date. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Roberta's family and her arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 12, 2019