Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta B. Anderson


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta B. Anderson Obituary
Roberta B. Anderson

Iowa City - Roberta B. Anderson, 79 of Iowa City died Friday, September 6, 2019, at her home.

Her family includes two sons, Earl James "Jim" Smith and Michael John Gacke; grandchildren, Carrie, Melissa, Patty, Jennifer, Megan, Josh, Nathan, and Abby; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Josie, Stephanie, Tricia, Brynlee, Eliana, Riley, Summer and Tatum; 1 great-great-grandson, Dylan; Roberta's siblings, Guy, Darrell, Sue and Barb.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy Smith Sr. and Vera (Reedy) Smith; husband, Steve Anderson, daughter, Beth Ann; siblings, Paul, Karen and Carol.

Private family services are being planned for a later date. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Roberta's family and her arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now