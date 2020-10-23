Roberta Mae Parks
Iowa City - Roberta Mae Parks, 94, of Iowa City, died on Friday, October 23 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care in Tipton.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 27 at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in Ainsworth, IA. Family will greet friends prior to and following the service at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Roberta's family respectfully requires attendees wear masks and observe social distancing. Thank you. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Iowa City.
Roberta is survived by her daughter, Susan (David) Lorenzen of Tipton; grandchildren Alexis Lorenzen, Mackenzie Lorenzen and Hannah (Jeremy) Bower; and her great-grandchildren Jayana and Brooks Bower. She is also survived by a brother, Darris Steele, and a sister, Maralee (John) Dyson.
She was preceded in death by her husband John L. Parks and her daughter Jayana L. Parks Brokowski.
