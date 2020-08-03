1/1
Robin K. Irving
Robin K. Irving

Solon - Robin K. Irving, 68, of Solon, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family following a short illness. Private services will be held with burial in St. Bridget's Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon are caring for Robin and her family.

Robin was born July 18, 1952 in Albia, Iowa, the daughter of Robert Horner and Rita (Kruzic) Horner. Robin graduated from Solon High School in 1970. She married Robert Irving on March 29, 1975. She worked at ACT in Iowa City for 21 years as an office clerk, retiring in 2017. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends as well as reading. She especially enjoyed watching her grandkids sporting events and playing with her grand-dog Jericho.

Robin is survived by her husband Bob, daughters April (Kevin) Grimm and Andrea Irving, her grandson Carter Grimm, her granddaughter Reese Grimm and her grand-dog Jericho.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Horner, her mother, Rita Phillips, and her stepfather Donald "Rusty" Phillips.

Memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
100 South Cedar St
Solon, IA 52333
(319)624-3844
Memories & Condolences
August 3, 2020
Tom Lynch
Friend
August 3, 2020
Dear Bob and family, sending love and condolences all the way from England. So sorry to hear of Robin’s passing. I haven’t seen her since graduating from high school, but I always remember her kind spirit and lovely smile. Best wishes to you during this difficult time. Jack (John) Lynch, England and Iowa City.
Jack (John) Lynch
Classmate
