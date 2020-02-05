|
Robin Lillie
Iowa City - Robin Lillie, 70, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 1 2020 after a long illness.
Robin was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Robert Lillie and Virginia MacBride on May 5, 1949. She was the second of three children. Robin was an alumnus of Northern Illinois University with a graduate degree in Anthropology. Robin was a retired Skeletal Biologist for the Iowa Office of the State Archaeologist.
Robin is a published author, having written "Dubuque's Forgotten Cemetery: Excavating a Nineteenth-Century Burial Ground in a Twenty-First Century City," with co-worker and friend Jennifer Mack. Her book is based on her work in Dubuque as project manager and director of the excavation of the Third Street Cemetery. Robin was very proud of her work on that project in particular.
Robin was an accomplished artist and quilter, having created countless unique and modern quilts for family and friends. Robin loved to travel, visiting Spain and Ireland among other destinations. Robin was a voracious reader, particular to mysteries, but read anything she could get her hands on. Robin was a supporter of Iowa Public Television and remained loyal to their programming, especially enjoying British mystery shows. Robin loved music and was a lifelong fan of the Rolling Stones and Janis Joplin among so many others. Robin was a true master of jigsaw and word puzzles, frequently sacrificing her dining room table for large and complex puzzles. Robin loved to play board games with her family and friends.
Robin is survived by her children Jack Isleib, Kate Mascal, Ian Mascal. Robin was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Virginia.
Robin was a wonderful friend and beloved mother who will be missed sorely and deeply by any and all whose lives she touched. Her smile and laugh lit up a room and will never be forgotten.
Robin's family would like to extend sincere thanks to Iowa City Hospice for providing comfort, care, and companionship to her during her time with them. Robin cherished her visiting nurse LeAnn, considering her both friend and family.
Robin's family will be holding a memorial service in March 2020 to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers or other physical tributes, donations in her name to Iowa Public Television and Iowa Public Radio would be appropriate and very much to Robin's liking.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020