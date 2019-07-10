|
Robin Michelle Manning
Iowa City - Robin Michelle Manning (2/24/48-7/3/19) died peacefully in her sleep in her home in Iowa City on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Robin was born Russell James Manning to Claudia and Russell Manning of Charles City, Iowa on February 24, 1948. In the 1970s, Russell headed Amnesty International and worked shoeing horses in Lubbock, Texas. He married Jeanne-Marie Manning in Lubbock on October 25, 1975. Their son Nikolai Mikhail Manning was born in Phoenix, Arizona on April 28, 1976. In the 1980s, Russell lived and worked as a police officer for the City of Phoenix and spent summers hiking, camping, and playing sports with Nikolai. In the 1990s, Russell legally became Robin. In the 2000s, she moved to Iowa City where she earned a Master's Degree in Religious Studies in 2003 from the University of Iowa. Robin's sister Karen Ann (Manning) Chapple passed away on February 22, 2012. Robin is survived by her son Nikolai. The family is holding a memorial for her on Wednesday evening on the longtime family farm in Charles City. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Iowa City Library where Robin spent many hours reading, writing, and reflecting on religion and social justice.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 10, 2019