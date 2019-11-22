|
|
Rodney "Rod" Raye Carlson
Rodney "Rod" Raye Carlson, 52, of Carroll, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his home in Carroll. A private memorial service will be held. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids.
Rod was born November 28, 1966, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Ronnie Raye and Carol E. (Mellody) Carlson. He was a 1985 graduate of Jefferson High School, and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College. Rod previously owned Affordable Lawn Care in Cedar Rapids for many years. He was an outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and traveling. Rod was a Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Cubs fan. He liked to listen to music and had an eclectic taste. Rod was a people person, he had a way of making whomever he was talking to feel as they were the center of attention. A very charismatic person, Rod was affectionately known to his family and friends as "Big Shot". He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Rod is survived and lovingly remembered by his parents, Ronnie and Carol Carlson; children, Cole Carlson of Belle Plaine, Bailey Gorsch of Belle Plaine, Kaleb Gorsch of Marengo, and Adam (Tanya) Brennan of Marion, Iowa; grandchildren, Rayfe Gorsch, Skyleigh and Lochlan Brennan; brother, Cliff Carlson of Cedar Rapids; two nieces, Kelci Magel of Los Angeles, California, and Aleighia Packingham of Cedar Rapids; several aunts, uncles, and cousins;
He was preceded in death by one brother, Scott Carlson; paternal grandparents, Erland and Maryella Carlson; maternal grandparents, Edwin and Marie Mellody; and his beloved dogs, Riot and Brooke.
Please share a memory of Rod at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2019