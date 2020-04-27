|
Rodney "Rod" W. Capistran
Fargo, ND - Rodney "Rod" W. Capistran, Fargo, ND, age 61, died April 17, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center, with his family at his side.
Rod was born in Minneapolis, MN, on April 30, 1958, to Ronald and Frances (Formo) Capistran. In 1971, the family moved to Park Rapids, MN. While a student at Bemidji (MN) State University, he met Jane Linde. They married on June 27, 1981.
They lived in Iowa City, IA, where Jane was a student at the university and Rod taught in West Liberty, IA. He later became a graduate student at the university, and in 1985, received his master's degree in Mathematics.
In 1989, the family moved to Fargo, where Rod taught at Dakota State University. In 2003, Rod began his teaching career at Fargo North High School. In 2005, he completed his PhD in Math Education at the University of Minnesota. He treasured his students and colleagues at Fargo North and enjoyed being part of activities there for the past seventeen years.
Rod was a devoted family man. He was a constant support to his wife and children and was always telling them how proud of them he was. He is survived by his wife, Jane Linde Capistran, Fargo; daughter, Madeline (fiancée' Caleb Lambert), Iowa City; son, Stuart, St. Paul, MN; and a brother Keith (Pat) Capistran, Minneapolis. Rod was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Lutheran Church, Fargo. Arrangements by Korsmo Funeral Service, Moorhead, MN. Online guestbook: www.korsmofuneralservice.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020