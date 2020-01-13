|
|
Roger John Pepple
Iowa City - Roger John Pepple of Iowa City died January 11, 2020 from colorectal cancer that had spread to the liver.
Roger was born in Keokuk on July 9, 1954 to John and Doris Pepple. He is survived by his wife Patty Rickert; her mother Doris Rickert; and sisters Ruth Ann of Daniel Island SC, and Susan of Hamilton IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal aunts Viv and Max; and Yorkies Chelsea and Katy.
Roger enjoyed riding his bicycle and lifting weights. He read philosophy and history books, and studied French. He enjoyed the birds and deer that came to the yard. He made daily visits to the downtown Java House and Iowa City Public Library. Roger collected classical music CDs, and was listening to Finlandia by Jean Sibelius as he passed.
Memorials may be made to Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center, 3910 Napoleon Ln, Iowa City, IA 52240; or Keokuk Animal Shelter, 249 Carbide Ln, Keokuk, IA 52632.
As Roger requested, he has been cremated and there will be no service. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Roger's arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020