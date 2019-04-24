|
|
Roland Williams
Williamsburg - Roland Elver Williams was born December 12, 1936 in High Amana, Iowa the son of Elver & Amanda (Puegner) Williams. He attended Amana Schools. On August 30, 1957 Roland was united in marriage to Carol Jean Teggatz at Immanuel Lutheran Church by Rev. John Nieman. He was baptized and confirmed the following year. He worked for the High Amana Farm Dept., Kraus Furniture, Amana Service Dept., the machine shop and mechanical maintenance in the Woolen Mill. He most enjoyed his years as a heavy equipment operator for Gahring Construction. Roland was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. After his retirement he loved traveling and camping until the ALS took away his ability to walk. He was a master "I remember when," story teller, until the disease took away his ability to talk. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2016. He will be missed and remembered for his wink, smile and attempt to blow a kiss until the end. Roland died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home in Williamsburg, at the age of 82 years.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Jean of 62 years; four children, Daniel Williams, Lial Williams, Ross (Peggy) Williams all of Williamsburg and Dr. April (Stephen) Roe of Iowa City; six grandchildren, Kiley Williams, Wade (Lindey Shriver) Williams, Colton (Madalyn Powers) Williams, Anthony Roe, Dr. Allison Roe and Molly Williams; two step grandchildren, Matthew (Claudia) Stoner and Mitchell (Maggie) Stoner; four step great grandchildren, Carissa & Dylan Stoner and Wes & Ben Stoner; three brothers, Levi (Kay) Williams of Williamsburg, Clifford Williams and Harlan Williams both of High Amana; two sisters, Rachel Williams of Iowa City and Lavonna (Frank) Mimick of Texas; his Essence of Life Hospice family and his faith companion Joey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Ralph, James, Melvin and Howard; and two sisters Gloria Racey and Marilyn Bradley.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 am on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Rev. Thomas Ogilvie will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Williamsburg. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Memorials are for, Essence of Life Hospice, The ALS Association Iowa Chapter and St. Paul Lutheran Church . Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 24, 2019